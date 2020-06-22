This is part of a series of Q's and A's articles with local athletic directors taking a look back at the past school year and a look ahead to the upcoming school year. Today, we visit with Ozark AD Yancey Little:
Q: When you think of the past school year, what immediately comes to your mind?
Little: First and foremost COVID-19. I'm disappointed we weren't able to have our spring season. Those kids lost out on an opportunity. The underclassmen have a chance to come back and do it all again, but the seniors don't. I feel sorry for those kids and their coaches. I hate it for them.
Q: As for seasons that were able to be played out, let's take a look at the fall. What did you think of the fall sport season?
Little: The boys soccer team had a great year. They were able to win a conference and District championship. They were a very senior-laden ball club with a lot of experience. That group will be missed. Coach (Tom) Davidson did a good job with those kids.
Volleyball had another good year. In the conference and the area, Nixa was the buzzsaw and obviously went on to win State. That gives you an idea of the type of conference we have in volleyball. We had some injuries in key spots and I thought (coach Adeanna Brewer) did a good job with that. I see them having another good season next year.
Softball had another good year. They missed some games because of weather. They're still young. They only had one senior last year and should be loaded for another run at the conference championship and the post-season.
Girls golf won the conference championship and made an appearance in the Class 2 State Tournament again. They have some underclassmen so they should be able to have another successful year.
When you think about football, everyone knows about our conference and how tough it is. You had Joplin, which was second in Class 6, Carthage, which won Class 5 and Webb City, which won Class 4. That's a pretty good accomplishment for the conference. So, if you think about how the conference is set up with the east (Ozark, Nixa, Branson, Willard and Republic) and the west (Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction and Neosho), we were able to beat Branson, Republic, and Nixa in the regular season and Willard got us. We went 3-1 and Willard went 3-1, too (against eastern teams).
We made some strides in football. we had some quality senior play last year and also had some good underclassmen. We had some sophomores play at the varsity level last year and they should be a big help this campaign. So, I see us doing bigger and better things.
In boys swimming, we won the first COC championship. Before, there had never been enough teams to have a conference championship. That was a feather in our cap.
Q: Let's shift to the winter. What did you think about the basketball and wrestling seasons?
Little: In boys basketball, we took care of Nixa and set ourselves up to be in the driver's seat in the conference. But there late we lost a couple and finished third. Then, we won Districts and got beat at Sectionals. That was the first time we were able to win Districts on the boys side since 2008. It was a successful post-season for us.
The girls had the conference (title) in the grasp of their fingers over at Carl Junction, before we gave up a big lead late. CJ went on to go undefeated in the conference. But it was another good year for our girls. We were senior-laden. We won Districts and obviously got beat by a good Rock Bridge ball club in the post-season.
In wrestling, we had seven state qualifiers. We had a few underclassmen make it to State. Braxton Strick is knocking on the door for a state championship. I expect big things from them next year.
Q: Districts in basketball had a different look than years past. Do you anticipate the basketball teams being paired up with Lebanon, Glendale and Waynesvlle for Districts again?
Little: The big question and I understand it's not set in stone is whether we go to six classes. If that happens, who knows what District (opponents) we will have. If you look back in football from two years ago, we were right on the bubble (between Class 6 and Class 5), so who knows where we will be?
Q: In the COC all-sports standings, Ozark's girls were second to Webb City by 2.5 points, 56-53.5. With a full school year of sports, could things have been different in that race?
Little: This is just my personal opinion and it's hard to predict, but I think we would have made up that ground in the spring. We didn't have track, where we obviously would have done very well and scored some points. We had state qualifiers returning. Also, we historically do well in girls soccer.
Q: Across the board, Ozark's girls have had the most consistent success in the COC over the past decade. What do you attribute that to?
Little: You've got to have athletes. Luckily, we're fortunate to have good athletes. We have also had good parents and good coaches with high expectations. Our girls work hard and they work hard in the off-season. You go into the weight room and they're in there working and you drive by our facilities and they're working. You have to be able to do that. That's the expectation we have had in our girls athletic program.
Q: When you look at the COC all-sports standings, Ozark's boys and girls are traditionally in the upper half of each sport's final league standings. How do you feel about the manner the Tigers and Lady Tigers compete?
Little: I've said this many times over. I've been here since 2001 and have always felt Ozark is a well-rounded school in athletics and activities. We set high standards for all our student-athletes. Our expectations are to finish near the top, if not at the top. We've had a good run of doing that. You look at our programs across the board and (sports writers) aren't just writing about our baseball, basketball or tennis teams. We have success in about everything. That's what our community expects and what our coaches expect.
Q: What do you know about the incoming freshmen and how they did in junior high?
Little: So far, they've been good in volleyball and boys basketball. They won the conference in volleyball and boys basketball went undefeated in seventh grade. In football, that group was right at .500. We have some athletes coming. It's another good, solid class. I anticipate that group coming in and contributing in numerous sports.
