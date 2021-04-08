When you drive up the hill on Third Street, it's hard not to notice the pop of color on the face of the Third Street Sportswear building in Ozark.
A mural says "OZARK" in giant letters at first glance, but a closer inspection shows some of the people and organizations that make Ozark what it is. The Third Street mural is the first of what members of the Ozark Historic River District hope will be many pieces of public art for all to enjoy.
If you're driving downhill to the north, the murals are easy to spot off to your right.
"I've heard people say it is bright, which is good. The only trouble with it is you can't stop to look at it, unless you actually stop in the driveway and walk up to it, so it has to be fairly simple," artist Larry Waggoner said.
Anna Torgerson is the Director of Marketing at Torgerson Design Partners, and volunteers with the Design Committee and Promotions Committee for the Ozark Historic River District. Seeing the mural finalized in 2020 and celebrated in 2021 has been a dream come true for her.
"We knew that we wanted to bring some life into the area and wanted to really create a positive atmosphere, especially in the middle of COVID. It was the perfect time to do it," Torgerson said. "We really wanted to bring some joy back into town, and some color and some life."
The Historic River District committee members hope people will see the murals and think about offering up their buildings as places for public art.
"Any local businesses that own their building, want to be a sponsor and let us work on it, then we're getting local artists and a lot of people involved," Torgerson said.
The Ozark Historic River District is also seeking out graphic artists who might like to help design a mural.
The building does not need to fall within the confines of the Ozark Historic River District to be considered. The group is interested in making murals anywhere in Ozark with high visibility.
"Hopefully, as we go into town, we can get a few more murals going," Waggoner said.
Waggoner described some art he has seen in Harrisonville, Missouri, where murals depicting the American Civil War are painted on panels and then hung on exterior brick walls. The panels allow the original brick to stay protected and undisturbed.
O-Z-A-R-K
Inside each letter of the word, "Ozark" on the Third Street mural, people can find different parts and experiences of Ozark depicted.
Waggoner had seen similar concepts in other communities, and felt that the once blank canvas on the Third Street Sportswear building was a suitable place to paint such a piece.
"I've seen it done in other cities where they use the name of the city and they do some pictures inside the letters," Waggoner said. "I thought 'Well, that would be the good size to do that on,' being kind of long and narrow."
"We wanted to really symbolize what Ozark was to a lot of people," Torgerson said.
The art includes the Ozark Farmers Market, the Children's Smile Center Balloon Glow and the Sertoma Duck Race. A letter also mentions Ozark police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs from the Christian County Ambulance District.
"We wanted to give recognition to our emergency personnel," Torgerson said.
The owners of Third Street Sportswear requested the image of the patriotic American bald eagle that adorns the southwest corner of the building.
Artist Larry Waggoner, whose work is displayed at Ozark City Hall along with the Finley River Gallery and the Christian County Museum, brought the project to life on the exterior wall of the building. With help from Ozark High School National Honors Society and Ozark Historic River District volunteers, the mural took life.
"Larry kind of did adult paint-by-number for us, and then we went back over and smoothed it all and refined it. It was a really fun group effort," Torgerson said.
Volunteers from the Historic River District worked in shifts one day, which allowed the "Radiate Positivity" mural, particularly, to go up quickly.
"I typically work alone," Waggoner said.
Leading a group of painters on the "Radiate Positivity" project was a new challenge for Waggoner as an artist.
"It's hard to get too many things going, because you want to keep the same style. Something like this, it's a little bit easier, because there's not so much realism in it," Waggoner said.
Waggoner noted that the Third Street projects were done using Sherwin-Williams exterior paint, which he says he likes to work with. Waggoner has been plugged in with the Ozark Historic River District for about two years. You can see his work at the Finley River Gallery, which is located inside the Christian County Museum on Elm Street in Ozark just south of the Christian County Historic Courthouse. You can find works from about a dozen local artists showing at any given time at the Finley River Gallery.
The work hasn't slowed down for Waggoner, who enters his 16th year of painting sets for the Stained Glass Theatre in Ozark. He says he works on tight deadlines and paints four or five complete sets every year that the theater runs productions.
