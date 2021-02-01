Kids and their parents were excited to see what the brand new library in Clever had to offer.
Christian County Library Youth Services Director Dana Roberts watched as children and their parents streamed through the door of the new Clever branch of the Christian County Library on Jan. 30. The new library opened at noon on a rainy Saturday, but the people inside seemed cheerful and glad to check out the children’s and teen sections of Clever’s new library.
“It’s pretty telling, the first four people who came into the building were families with young children. A mom told me back there, just now, a little girl was like, ‘Mom, come look at this book.’ They told me they’ve been asking about it all morning,” Roberts said. “For me, that says everything. The kids are excited about there being so many more books.”
Christian County Library Director Geri Godber said it was no surprised that people in Clever were excited to attend the grand opening event.
“Clever has always supported this library,” Godber said. “We were, frankly, doing everything we could to get a full-sized library branch here for the people of Clever, and so we just appreciate their support and we know that everybody has been very excited.”
The Clever branch opens with two full-time staff members and four part-time employees.
The former Clever Library was housed in a retail building. It closed two weeks before the grand opening on Jan. 30, which allowed time for library staff members to move all of the books and materials and place them in the new building. The building is brand new, but the people who work at the library already have a deep knowledge of where all of the materials are kept. No one got lost on the first day.
“We helped to shelf the books ourselves onto these new shelves. Even though it’s a brand new building and everything is in a different place, the staff here have been here long enough. They shelf books and they know where everything is,” Roberts said.
One feature of the Clever branch compared to its sister libraries in Ozark and Nixa is that the large print books are shelved together. Christian County Library Director of Communications Nicholas Holladay says that’s by design and by request of loyal patrons.
“There is a unique aspect to Clever. They like their large print in a special section, so it’s kind of separated out,” Holladay said.
Members of the Christian County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library, volunteer groups devoted to making the Christian County Library better for the people in the community, were also at the Clever branch lending a hand and helping patrons navigate the new building at the grand opening.
“The foundation—their goal is for future needs, future asks. Friends are for in the moment, so the Friends will, of course, cover the entire library district, which is all of Christian County,” Godber said.
Both organizations will be holding fundraising events, such as the Friends of the Library book sales, in 2021. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations are working to determine the best and safest courses of actions to take with their fundraising.
“The Friends are really excited. There was already a book sale for Clever, but they’re going to make it just a little bit bigger, and then they’re going to have one in Sparta,” Holladay said.
Clever now boasts a 5,100-square foot library with the same amenities, resources and programs offered at libraries in bigger cities.
Modern libraries aren’t just for books. Programming offers patrons of all ages to learn new skills or try new activities. If you need help starting a business, if you want to research a topic, or if you are simply looking for new ways to have some fun, you can find it at the library.
Anyone from Christian County can obtain a library card at no cost. These is also an out-of-county resident fee of $20 per household for the year, so residents of Hurley or unincorporated northern Stone County communities like Union City or Possom Trot can use the Clever library’s resources.
The new Sparta branch of the Christian County Library has a nearly identical layout to the building in Clever. It is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The contractor is currently performing interior finishing work at the building in Sparta, which sits just off Highway 14 near the Dollar General.
In 2017, Christian County voters approved the renewal of the library’s tax levy rate, providing the needed funding for expansion. The construction of both the Clever and Sparta branches and purchase of new library materials, including books, DVDs, computers, furniture, and library supplies, is estimated to be $4.1 million dollars.
When the projects are complete, the Christian County Library will have its goal of “Four on 14,” four freestanding library branches on Highway 14 that are accessible to the vast majority of the estimated 90,000 who live in Christian County. The branches in Sparta and Clever will operate with the same hours as the libraries in Ozark and Nixa, with the same amenities.
