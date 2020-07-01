Step inside and hear the sound of classic rock music blasting over the noise of power tools.
As work continues at a frantic pace, it’s easy to see the vision colorful classrooms and the sounds of children happily learning in place of the drills, saws and an Eagles tune that currently fills the Sparta Early Childhood Center.
From the outside, it looks like a well-built shell of a rectangular building on the intersection of Highway 125 and Division Street. Inside, workers were making up for lost time as Sparta R-III School District Superintendent Rocky Valentine took a brief tour to get the latest update on the project.
“You can look at renderings, you can look at the aerials and think about it, but until you actually physically get in it and see it, it’s not real,” Valentine said. “I can’t wait for our staff that is going to be in there and walk around, and especially kids.”
The opposite side of the building has office space for administrators and central office employees, though that portion of the project is included as a bid alternate. That means that the classrooms and the multipurpose meeting room are the top priority.
Construction Services Group, which does business as the Marion Company, won the bid. The company works out of Neosho. The company recently won the bid to build the Sparta branch of the Christian County Library, establishing some strong ties to Sparta in the process.
Valentine said construction of the $2.1 million building is on a tight schedule because of rain. He and the construction workers at the site report little to no problems obtaining materials or working through the COVID-19 pandemic, save for a small delay obtaining windows from a company in Georgia, according to construction foreman Billy Sampson.
“Pretty much everything else — we worked right through it,” Sampson said.
The tornado safe community room is slated to be ready for the 2020-2021 school year on the Sparta Elementary/Sparta Middle School campus. The building will be made into an early childhood learning center, where the youngest kids in the school system will learn and grow.
“It serves the youngest kids, and it still provides that this group of kids and that group of kids can still get into that building in less than five minutes,” Valentine said, pointing to Sparta Elementary and Sparta Middle School. In the event of a tornado warning during school hours, all of the students on the campus will be moved into the preschool building to take shelter.
Inside the sturdy exterior walls, the interior will have two preschool classrooms, a larger multipurpose meeting room and a hallway with nooks where students can store their belongings or even sit down to read.
Sparta, a town with a population of 1,900 inside the city limits, has no FEMA-designated storm shelter. The closest public shelters are in Ozark. The school district has been pursuing the tornado safe room project since 2016. It first applied for the funding in 2017.
Construction will be funded largely through a $1.4 million federal grant, and the Sparta R-III School District is responsible for a 25 percent match, or about $350,000. The school district’s costs will climb to about $1.25 million because of some building costs not covered by the federal grant. There are no plans for the Sparta R-3 Board of Education to approach voters for funding in the form of a property tax levy increase at this time.
Community safe rooms are specially designed and engineered structures, built to withstand 250 mile per hour winds, often utilizing 14-inch precast concrete and steel-reinforced doors. Walls and roof sections are capable of withstanding impacts from windborne debris that can act as missiles.
