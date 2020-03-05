The names were made up, the money was fake, and no one really went hungry, but the problems on display were incredibly real.
Least Of These Christian County food pantry hosted a poverty simulation event March 5, in which about 30 participants experienced the rigors, the stress and the heartbreak of life below the poverty line, which is real life for about 10 percent of Christian County residents, according to U.S. Census data found in the Missouri Poverty Report in 2018.
Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) organized the simulation. OACAC’s Carl Thomas led the participants through the one-hour simulation.
“The object of this experience is to sensitize us to the day-to-day realities of life faced by people with low incomes, and to motivate us to become involved in activities which will help to reduce poverty in this country,” Thomas said.
Each participant received a name, age and backstory. Some were parents raising kids, others were teenagers or children, and some were seniors. Each person was encouraged to portray their assignment accurately, and to treat the exercise as a simulation, not a game.
“Parents can get desperate in the search for food and shelter for their children,” Thomas reminded the group.
Transportation is the most heavily accounted for unit of currency in the exercise.
“Transportation is one of the most critical considerations for families with low incomes. Community resources are seldom located within walking distance of your home. You’ll need bus fare, gas money or walking time to move about,” Thomas said.
Participants initially shared a few laughs about some of their scenario assignments, like a grown man being assigned the role of a teenage girl named Barbara.
One week into the simulated month, the laughs gave way to sounds of frustration, and the smiles became puzzled looks or even sadness.
Least Of These hosted members of its board of directors, volunteers and staff, other nonprofit leaders, community leaders, church leaders and government officials for the simulation.
Least Of These, Inc. is the only full service food pantry serving Christian County. Currently, the organization serves more than 860 families, 2,300 people, each month. Least Of These provides food and clothing at no cost to qualified Christian County residents in need. For more information about Least Of These, Inc., visit http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
