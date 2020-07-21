For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Christian County Health Department reported more than 20 new cases in a single day.
It happened July 20, when the health department logged 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. At the same time, the number of active cases that the health department is monitoring dropped from 80 to 76, meaning more patients entered the disease's recovery phase or finished their 14-day quarantine periods.
Christian County reached a cumulative total of 176 COVID-19 cases, 161 of which are confirmed through PCR testing and 15 of which are classified as “probable” because they were detected through testing for antibodies in patients’ blood.
“With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department would like to remind the community that at this point in time, there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location,” a statement from the Christian County Health Department reads.
Low risk exposure announcements, which usually include a date, location and approximate time that a COVID-19-positive patient visited a public place, will no longer happen in Christian County, according to a statement from the health department issued July 17.
As of July 20, there are 100 COVID-19 cases in Christian County residents that are no longer under health department monitoring. There has been one death of a COVID-19 patient from Christian County, and 99 patients who have made recoveries after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
In order to reduce your risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, the health department recommends everyone:
-Socially distance at least 6 feet from others in public areas.
-If you are unable to socially distance, wear a face mask over your nose and mouth.
-Wash your hands frequently.
-Avoid touching your face.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid situations where you can’t practice distancing, such as crowded places or large gatherings.
-Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow, not your hand.
-Avoid touching frequently-touched surfaces.
-If you feel sick, stay home and seek medical attention by calling your doctor’s office and/or arranging for a telehealth appointment.
