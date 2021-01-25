Unofficially, 2021 will have the most crowded city council race in the history of Nixa.
Seven candidates are vying for one seat on the Nixa City Council to represent District 1, the northernmost of Nixa's three city council districts. It includes every part of the city to the northwest of the Highway 14/U.S. 160 intersection, and every part of the city north of North Street and north of Lorene Street.
Councilman Scott Perryman announced he would not seek reelection because he intends to move out of District 1, which would make him ineligible to serve out a three-year term. His announcement set off seven candidate filings by the time filing closed on Jan. 19. The candidates are Stan Gutshall, Jane Cosgrove, Shane Rasor, Randall Bettis, Amy Hoogstraet, Tariq Lewis and Freddie Young.
District 2 is the southeastern third of Nixa, which is everything to the south of North Street and east of U.S. Highway 160, including the historic Main Street area. Councilman Matt Barker opted not to run for reelection in effort to concentrate more time on his family and his teaching career.
Shawn Lucas, Corin Harskey, David Larsen and Sabrina Griffin have all filed to run to represent southeastern Nixa in District 2.
Unofficially, the April 2021 election represents the single highest volume of candidates that Nixa City Clerk Cindy Robbins can recall ever taking part in an election, and Robbins has worked for the city of Nixa since 1989.
According to Nixa's home rule charter, the winning candidate in each race will need to obtain a simple majority of the votes cast in order to win.
"The Council Member from each respective District receiving the greatest number of votes shall serve the longer term for that District. At each regular municipal election thereafter, Council Members shall be elected to fill the positions of those whose terms expire and shall serve full three (3) year terms," the charter reads, in part.
It is highly unlikely, but a candidate could theoretically win the District 1 race by obtaining about 15 percent of the overall vote, provided votes were split relatively even among the other six candidates.
April 2021 municipal election
Nixa candidates' names appear in the order that they will appear on ballots.
Municipal judge
Joel Harris
City Council District 1
Stan Gutshall
Jane Cosgrove
Shane Rasor
Randall Bettis
Amy Hoogstraet
Tariq Lewis
Freddie Young
City Council District 2
Shawn Lucas
Corin Harskey
David Larsen
Sabrina Griffin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.