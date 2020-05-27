Rich Rehagen's coaching career started at Springfield Catholic and it will continue along the Irish sideline beginning this year.
The former Nixa coach of 25 years accepted the Catholic head coaching position this week. He will teach physical education and strength and conditioning. It was 30 years ago that he served as the freshman coach of the Irish while attending Missouri State.
Rehagen played as a prep at Springfield Central, but his younger brothers, Kurt and Billy, played at Catholic in the late 1980s and mid-1990s.
“I know it’s a really good school from being involved there and having family that attended there,” Rehagen said. “Through the years, Catholic has had some very good football teams. They like their athletics.
"I’m excited about it and looking forward to going there,” he added. “It’s going to be new and different. It’s a little reinvigorating. A next chapter is the way I’m looking at it.”
At the time Rehagen announced he was leaving Nixa last December, he left open the possibility he could coach again somewhere. A month later, the Catholic job came open when Steve Hancock resigned to return to Branson as an assistant.
"I don’t think coaching ever leaves you. I’m excited to stay with it," Rehagen said.
Rehagen and Hancock are long-time friends and thus, naturally Rehagen went to Hancock with questions he had about the Irish.
"I got a chance to visit with coach Hancock a while back,” Rehagen said. “We sat down and talked about (the Catholic position). I really appreciated the time getting to talk to him.”
Catholic was 6-4 and lost in the first round of Districts last year.
Rehagen will match whits with a whole new crop of coaches, although while at Nixa he coached against fellow Big Eight East schools Rogersville, Marshfield and Reeds Spring. The rest of the Big Eight East includes Hollister, Aurora and Mt. Vernon. Veteran Mountaineers coach Tom Cox, who previously was at Ozark, and Rehagen have never coached against each other.
"I’ve been coaching for a long time and have coached against so many schools. Before we had the Large Schools COC and Small Schools COC, I coached against some of the teams that are in the Big Eight East now," Rehagen said "But that was a long time ago. It will be fun. There are some really good coaches in the Big Eight. I’m looking forward to the style of football they’re playing and I’m sure they’re going to be looking forward to seeing what we’re going to be doing."
Catholic’s coaching staff includes notable names and former head coaches in Bobby Cornelison, Sam Wutke and Ozzie Riley. Cornelison was the head coach at Catholic from 1995-2013 and won a state title in 1997. Wutke is a former Irish head basketball and baseball coach and Riley previously was a head coach at Central and Mt. Vernon.
"I’m inheriting a really good staff,” Rehagen said. "This is a good opportunity for me."
Rehagen's son, Sam, will also go from Nixa to Catholic as an assistant.
Rehagen is the winningest coach all-time at Nixa. He compiled an 80-57 record in 12 years as the Eagles' head coach.
