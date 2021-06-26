With Joe Reid sporting an Indiana hat at U.S. Baseball Park this week, one easily could assume the Nixa grad plans to return to the Hoosiers next school year.
Reid stays busy on his Twitter account, but hasn’t made any tweet stating his plans to bid adieu to IU and transfer. Turns out he did give a hint, though, of his future by re-tweeting a couple posts on Crowder’s trip to the Junior-College World Series.
Reid related after a day behind the plate with the Springfield Cobras in the Show-Me Collegiate League his decision to transfer to Crowder. He red-shirted at Indiana this year and thus has four years of college eligibility remaining.
“I’m going to Crowder,” Reid announced. “It gives me a lot of options looking forward. It's going to be a competitive environment. Some of my buddies from summer ball are going there, too. We will have a good group and it will be good to play with those guys again. We should be as good, if not better, than the team they had this year.”
Reid reports Crowder will also be receiving transfers from the likes of Arkansas, Kentucky and BYU.
For as much movement as Reid had during his recruiting process while at Nixa, the hard-hitting and hard-throwing catcher has still had a quiet past two years. In addition to red-shirting this year, he lost his senior season as an Eagle last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm excited to be on the field again when it matters,” Reid said.
Ultimately, Reid wasn’t willing to take the chance of returning to Indiana and being relegated to back-up duty behind upperclassmen as much as four years older than him.
“I had never sat the bench in my life,” Reid said. “So that was a tough pill to swallow and an adjustment. With having aspirations of getting to the next level, I didn't want to take the chance of having another year of not being on the field.
“Going back to Indiana, you didn't know what was going to happen. I wasn't willing to take that risk again,” he added. “I wanted to make sure I was going to be on the field. With Crowder, I'll have the opportunity to get some experience and start building my resume. Either option was going to be a good option. You've got to earn your spot either way. I feel Crowder will suit my needs the best.”
Reid’s route to this point has been rather unpredictable. He initially gave verbal commitments to St. Louis and Oklahoma State, before coaching changes at both schools re-opened his recruiting. He signed with Indiana in February of 2020.
Reid wouldn’t have imagined in high school he would be bound for Crowder, but is well aware of the Roughriders’ rich history. During Travis Lallemand’s 17 years as Crowder’s head coach, he has had 87 players transfer to NCAA D-I schools and 34 players taken in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
“Neosho is definitely not an exciting place. But that's probably a good thing,” Reid said. “It doesn't give you a lot to be distracted about. I'll be able to stay on path there and get done what I need to get done.”
Reid is playing in the Show-Me League for the first time. He enters the Cobras’ game Sunday against Victus Midwest hitting .214, but has five RBIs and seven runs scored in 14 at-bats. With four walks, he has a .542 on-base percentage.
“I was supposed to go to New York and play there this summer in a Perfect Game League,” Reid said. “That would have been fun. But mentally I don't think I was ready for that. I needed to come home and get back on track.
“It's been nice to be back home,” he added. “I have a good group of people pushing me. Being home and getting my mind right, I feel better about going into next fall.”
