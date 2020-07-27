Nixa coach John Perry is enjoying seeing the progress of his team, as well as how the re-construction of Eagles Stadium is developing.
Refurbished and new bleachers are in place and finishing touches are being done on a press box tower that will also include bathrooms, a concession stand, stairway and elevator.
The Eagles watched last week as the tower was painted red and the Nixa logo was affixed front and center.
All work is on pace to be completed before Nixa’s home-opener versus Joplin on Sept. 4. Seating ion the Eagles’ side of the field has been expanded from 1,800 to 3,500 along 40-plus rows of bleachers. More than 300 chair-back seats have been added.
“It’s going to be state of the art,” Perry said of the upgrades throughout the complex. “It’s almost hard to envision the (construction) workers being done by the time we start because it looks like there is still so much for them to do. But they can knock out so much in a day that I imagine they will get it done.”
As the Eagles have held summer camp either on their home turf at the stadium or on their grass practice field adjacent to the stadium, Perry has made sure his players are mindful of all that is going on around them. He particular wants them to see the work ethic of the construction workers.
“It’s been a learning experience for our kids,” he said. “I tell them, ‘Look up there, those guys are probably making good money, but they are working their butts off.’ They are busting it. It’s been fun to watch, they’re doing a fantastic job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.