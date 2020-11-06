Logan Baldwin probably would prefer to be at outside linebacker for Ozark, but feels he’s a better fit at inside linebacker.
After enjoying a breakout junior season a year ago at outside linebacker, Baldwin has elevated his defensive game thanks, in part, to his move to inside linebacker.
“I think I’m better at inside linebacker than outside linebacker,” he said going into tonight's Class 5 District 6 semifinal at Webb City. “But I still like being on the edge. I miss it.”
Baldwin topped the Tigers through regular-season play with 72 tackles. He had 48 solo stops, 6.5 quarterback sacks, two fumbles caused and two fumble recoveries. He was at the core of Ozark’s defensive effort versus Neosho in a Class 5 District 6 playoff win last week.
Baldwin also found success at outside linebacker and even at defensive end last season, when he finished with 38 tackles.
“I was at outside linebacker, then I kind of playing a stand-up defensive end,” he said. “Then, toward the end of the season they put me back at in the box. Most of the time I was on the edge.”
Upon being moved to the interior of the Tigers’ defense this season, Baldwin has been satisfied with his progress. In Ozark’s first four October games, he collected 48 tackles. He had 24 in the Tigers’ first five games.
“I think I’m playing smarter,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t play in the box last year, so it’s been kind of a shift, playing in the box compared to the edge. I’m reading the guards and the backfield well. I think that’s why I’ve been getting more tackles. It’s just about repetition.
“I didn’t play very well against Carthage (in Week One), but played good against Joplin and I think I’ve improved every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.