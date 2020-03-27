Private visitation will be held at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Private burial will be Monday, March 30, 2020, at Highland Township Cemetery in Churdan, Iowa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Richard D. Lee (Dick), 85, of Nixa passed away March 27, 2020.
Richard was born on March 5, 1935 in Early, Iowa to parents Robert and Jessie (Hinde) Lee. He graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1953 where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and speech, as well as singing in choirs. He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Iowa in 1957 in one of America's first degree programs in radio and television communications.
In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Okinawa, where he served his country as a cryptographer monitoring Chinese transmissions during the early years of the Cold War.
After returning stateside, he began his 32-year career as a secondary school English and speech teacher, in the Paton-Churdan and Lake View-Auburn school districts in Iowa. In addition to teaching, he coached basketball teams and directed Paton-Churdan's drama program. An avid poet and author, he published several plays, spelling textbooks, and a collection of stories of his youth, titled "Right Moves, Right Times" with illustrations by his brother William.
On Sept. 4, 1970, he married Lois Jean Davidson in Churdan, Iowa where they raised their family. After retiring from teaching in 1995 Richard and Lois moved to Nixa. In his retirement, Richard considered himself fortunate to enjoy fishing, billiards, travel, indulging his love of words, and puzzles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lois; his children; David Lee of Potomac, Maryland, Robin Lee of Sarasota, Florida, Todd and his wife Christine Lee of Ames, Iowa, and three grandchildren, Michael Lee, Max Lee, and Madison Lee.
Please direct any memorial gifts to the Nixa Senior Center or Aldersgate Methodist Church in Nixa.
