Funeral services for Rich will be officiated by Pastor David Lindell at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Clark Chapel, James River Church, Ozark. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Services and arrangements under the care of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Missouri. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Richard Theodore Penkoff, 76, of Branson West, Missouri passed away Monday evening, Oct. 21, 2019 in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. He was born Feb. 7, 1943 in Copiague, Long Island, New York to Alexander and Catherine (Chop) Penkoff. On April 30, 2001, Rich was united in marriage to Sharon Emick.
Rich proudly served his country as a member of United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge. He had a career with Santa Fe Rail Road for more than 20 years. Rich was also a devoted member of James River Church where he faithfully served and especially enjoyed being an usher.
Rich is survived by his wife Sharon; five children Nancy Jaeger and husband Paul, Ross Penkoff and wife Shelly, Rebecca Penkoff, Brandon Penkoff and wife Rachel, Susan Woods and husband David; a brother Robert Penkoff and wife Joan; a sister-in-law Candy Penkoff. Rich also loved his many surviving grandchildren, Madelyn, Ivan, Ben, Cameron, McKensie, Zander, Kyndal, Alexa, Anika, Michaela, Lorelai, Grady, Cylas, Cidney, Amalie and Adelaide; mother of his children Shirley (Smith) Penkoff. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.