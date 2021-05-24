Rita Jordan

A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., May 25, at St. Therese Church, Parkville, Missouri, with Fr. Mike Roach officiating. A graveside service will be at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Rita Stella (Galvan) Jordan, 92, of Springfield went to be with her Heavenly Father, Monday, May 17, 2021, in her home with her family by her side. Rita was born in Pueblo, Colorado on Oct. 11, 1928, to Paul and Beatrice (Montez) Galvan.
She spent most of her young life in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rita joined the United States Navy in 1951, She was a WAVE and served her country as a parachute rigger. She was also a member of the American Legion.
While in the Navy, Rita met the love of her life, Jerry Clark Jordan. They were married in Rhode Island on March 21, 1952. They were married 59 years until Jerry's death. They had one son, Sidney Clark Jordan.
Rita was a devoted Catholic and spent her life serving her Lord. She lived her life exhibiting her love of God by her actions toward her family and all those she met.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; brother Gilbert Galvan; sister, Lisa Jackson; brother-in-law, Ralph Jackson, and her in-laws, Gerald and Catherine Jordan.
Rita is survived by her son, Sid (Teresa), Ozark; grandson, Matthew (Mary Kate) Jordan, Liberty; granddaughter, Dr. Taylor Jordan, Springfield; brother, Albert (Deloris) Galvan and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.