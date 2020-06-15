Alonzo Riwa will be looking to fill the same role at Baptist Bible College that he flourished in for Ozark. Defense could be his ticket toward making an immediate impact for the Patriots.
"They like my game and how I will fit in. (Assistant coach Kyle Kimberling is who I originally talked to and he's always talking to me about my defense," Riwa said. "He says that will be a big part in what we do next year. I've heard from some of their players saying they need a defensive stopper. I think stopping the guy in front of me will be a big factor in my playing time next year."
Riwa, a 6-foot-1 guard, helped Ozark reach 18 wins and claim the Class 5 District 10 championship by applying tight defense. His lateral quickness consistently allowed him to keep opposing offensive players in front of him.
Riwa attributes his mobility to soccer. He played soccer from middle school through his junior year.
"That was one of the biggest factors," he said. "I had a couple other offers that were out of town. I wanted to stay close to home for college so my family and friends can come to my games."
