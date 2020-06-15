Ozark basketball

ALONZO RIWA signs his letter of intent with Baptist Bible College.

 Submitted photo

Alonzo Riwa will be looking to fill the same role at Baptist Bible College that he flourished in for Ozark. Defense could be his ticket toward making an immediate impact for the Patriots.

"They like my game and how I will fit in. (Assistant coach Kyle Kimberling is who I originally talked to and he's always talking to me about my defense," Riwa said. "He says that will be a big part in what we do next year. I've heard from some of their players saying they need a defensive stopper. I think stopping the guy in front of me will be a big factor in my playing time next year."

Riwa, a 6-foot-1 guard, helped Ozark reach 18 wins and claim the Class 5 District 10 championship by applying tight defense. His lateral quickness consistently allowed him to keep opposing offensive players in front of him.

Riwa attributes his mobility to soccer. He played soccer from middle school through his junior year. 

"I highly recommend soccer for footwork and conditioning," he said. "The conditioning you gain from soccer will help you stay on the court and play more minutes."
 
Riwa has had the dream of continuing his basketball career to the college level since middle school.
 
"This has been my goal," he said. "I always knew that if I had the work ethic, I would reach my goal eventually. I put in the time and effort. This means a lot. I get to study and play the game I love."
 
Looking ahead, he's anxious to put on some muscle.
 
"I have to hit the weight room to get bigger and stronger," he said. "Physically, it's going to hurt. But I'm looking forward to it."
 
Riwa is the second Ozark senior from this year's team to sign a letter of intent. Center A.J. Elliott signed with Mid-America Nazarene (Kansas). Riwa, who transferred to Ozark from Parkview following his sophomore year, is thankful to be playing college ball in Springfield.

"That was one of the biggest factors," he said. "I had a couple other offers that were out of town. I wanted to stay close to home for college so my family and friends can come to my games."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.