Funeral services for Bob with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood Road, Springfield, Missouri. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Robert Lee Worley, 80, of Ozark passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Ozark Riverview Manor. “Bob” as he was fondly known, was born Nov. 21, 1940, in Rogersville, the son of Thomas Cleo and Lafawn Ruth (Horton) Worley.
Bob honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. After his military service he was employed as an electrician.
He is survived by his daughter Levona Worley and son Wesley Cleo Worley; two grandchildren Kristi Worley and Tim Worley; one great grandchild Catlin Worley; two brothers Jerry Worley and David Worley and sister Linda Smith; caregiver Gayle Moore and Levah Worley mother of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Irene Worley; brother Donald Worley; sister Mildred Campbell.
