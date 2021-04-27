A ceremony will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield Thursday, April 29, at 9 a.m.
Robert E Stark, 72, of Ozark passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021, with family by his side after a four-year battle with lung cancer. Robert was born to George and Alpha Stark on Sept. 16, 1948, in Pittsburg, Kansas.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and was a proud Vietnam veteran. He served aboard the USS Independence. He always enjoyed fishing, traveling, gambling and spending time with his family. After he retired from Ridewell Suspensions, he and his wife, Terri, spent one winter in Florida, which was one of their retirement dreams, before he was diagnosed with cancer. They still continued to travel all over the United States, including one of his favorite places, Mesa Verda, stopping at all the ruins along the way.
He will be remembered for his wild, sometimes imaginary stories, his unforgettable catchphrases such as “BINGO!” or, “that’s right,” his great sense of humor, the way he would tell you like it was, wearing his cowboy boots and jeans on the beach, along with so many more things. You never forgot Bob, no matter who you were.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Terri, his three daughters, Christine (Chris) Hovious, Tammy (Kelly) Tuck, and Dawn Stark. He had 11 Grandchildren, Scott, Lacie, Christopher, Shaina, Zachary, Cheyanne, Dakota, Jonathan, Emmit, Chase and Garret, in addition to his many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, two sisters and a brother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.
