Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery, Sparta.
Roberta “Bobbie” Roberts, 86, of Springfield passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1934, the daughter of Fred and Agnes (Workman) Dye. Bobbie was baptized at the age of 12 and became a member of Sparta Baptist Church, later transferring her membership to Second Baptist Church in Springfield. On Oct. 3, 1948 she and Ivan “Pete” Roberts were united in marriage.
During her working career, Bobbie supervised others and was always lovingly thought of by her co-workers. She was called “Mom” by many. She had worked at Producer’s Produce, Zenith, Royal-McBee and General Electric in Springfield. Bobbie never met a stranger and was always full of love and laughter.
“Life is short, eat dessert first” was a saying of hers, and she was ready to go anywhere whenever asked.
Bobbie’s family meant the world to her. She loved each one and delighted in visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobbie will be missed by each one. They can now celebrate Bobbie’s beautiful voice as she sings with the angels.
Survivors include: Two daughters and their husbands, Paula and Dale Phillips of Springfield, and Debbie and Nick Fax of Springfield; grandchildren, Brad Phillips, Lance Phillips, Jason Phillips and wife Shawna; Austin Fax and wife Elizabeth, Taylor Fax and boyfriend Jayden Kensinger; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Cale Phillips and Noah Fax; a daughter-in-law Jackie Roberts; and many friends she held so dear.
Preceding Bobbie in death were her husband Pete in 2015, her son Larry Roberts, a sister Tonya Dye and her parents.
The family would like to extend a thank you to BirchPoint Health and Rehab, Hospice Compassus, and her home heath care givers for the wonderful loving care given to Bobbie.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bobbie's name to Second Baptist Church for the benefit of Victory Garden.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, the funeral will be available for online viewing through Facebook Live on the Adams Funeral Home - Ozark & Nixa, Missouri Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at http://www.adamsfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.