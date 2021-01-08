Riah Robinson falls in line with more than a handful of transfers the past couple of years who have found a home at Clever.
Robinson is flourishing as a junior, after playing her first two years as a prep at Hillcrest. She reached the 20-point mark for the second time in three games while scoring 26 points and leading the Lady Jays past Spokane 67-50 Thursday.
Robinson had three 3-point goals and scored 17 points in the second half alone. She had a career-high 27 points against Lebanon at the Pink & White Lady Classic last week.
“I feel like I fit in,” Robinson said of her transition to Clever. “I like it here a lot. I’m comfortable and feel more safe here. I already had some friends here. I knew the (Simpson) twins. Now, I have a ton of friends here. It’s been an easy move, it wasn’t weird at all.”
“She brought over 17 points a game with her,” coach Dan Jones said. “But she brings us way more than offense. On defense, she’s always in the right place. The girls love her. We found out at the end of May or in June she was coming and we were excited.”
Jones has quickly taken an appreciation for Robinson’s consistency.
“Riah brings her full game every time,” he said. “She has her game-face on every game. She has a great attitude, the kind of player you want all your players to be.”
Clever (5-6) needed a while to break away from Spokane (4-5). The Lady Owls broke on top 9-3. The Lady Jays led 34-27 at halftime and upped their advantage to 18 points by the end of the third quarter.
“I didn’t like the way we started,” Jones said. “I didn’t feel we were focused like we should have been. Our focus was not good for some reason, I don’t understand why. We had worked hard our last couple of games and had some great practices.
“The girls did a real good job in the second half,” he added. “I knew it was a matter of time before we would stretch the lead.”
Robinson’s shooting got better as the game went along.
“I started off a little iffy in the first quarter,” she said. “That’s kind of how every game is for me. Things fall into place as I adjust my shot.”
Ruthie Brown had 11 of her 14 points in the first half and Mackenzie Simpson also had 14 points.
Mackenzie and her sister, Carly, transferred to Clever from Nixa last school year. Joining Robinson as newcomers to the Lady Jays this school year have been Brylie Hicks, Jayleign Flood and Avery Whitlinger, who all transferred from Hurley.
Jones feels Clever is on the upswing, after the Lady Jays fell behind their opponents by not playing summer ball due to COVID-19 regulations at school.
“We were being very cautious,” Jones said. “It’s taken me a while to figure where all the pieces fit. We’re getting a good identity now. I’m excited about the second half of the season.”
Spokane, which often had junior Raylen Wallace on the court with four freshmen, closed strong by putting up 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Raylen Wallace scored 19 points and Tristen Wallace and Ellison Mehrhoff both had 10.
Clever 68, Spokane 50
SPOKANE (50) — King 2 2-2 6, Bryan 2 0-0 5, R. Wallace 6 5-7 19, T. Wallace 3 1-2 10, Mehrhoff 4 2-2 10. Totals 17 9-11 50.
CLEVER (68) — Jones 2 0-0 5, Robinson 8 7-9 26, Palmer 2 0-0 4, M. Simpson 5 2-2 14, Stewart 0 1-2 1, Flood 1 0-0 2, Brown 6 1-1 14, Whitlinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-14 68.
Spokane 16 11 4 19 - 50
Clever 18 16 15 19 - 68
3-point goals - T. Wallace 3, Robinson 3, R. Wallace 2, M. Simpson 2, Bryan, Jones, Brown.
