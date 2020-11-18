At times during her formative years as a soccer player, Nixa’s Bailey Reynolds wondered if she was learning instead how to play hockey.
Her father, Ben, was a hockey player during his glory days as a prep in Connecticut. When he served as Bailey’s coach during grade school, there were instances in which the hockey terminology he knew as a youth spilled over onto the soccer field.
“When I first started playing soccer, he knew nothing about soccer. It was definitely very interesting because we both didn’t know anything,” Bailey said. “He used his hockey knowledge to get started coaching. He would say, ‘Make sure to check that girl.’ I didn’t even know what checking was at that point.
“He coached me until middle school and having him coach me all those years inspired me,” she added. “As I got older, I think I learned faster than he did because I had other coaches to learn from. I picked up different things from each coach. At that point, he was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think I can be your coach any more, we better have someone else coach you.’”
Bailey’s beginnings in soccer, although a bit tangled with hockey, led to her signing ceremony last week to continue her career at Rockhurst.
“It’s a dream come true,” she said. “It’s something I’ve worked so long for. It’s a great opportunity. I can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Reynolds will be playing in college against current Nixa teammates Abby Harrison and Katie Kamies. Harrison signed with Southwest Baptist and Kamies with William Jewell. They will all play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
“The next four years, it will be fun to play against them,” Reynolds said. “I’m excited about that.”
Another Lady Eagles senior, Ashlyn Stoneberger, signed with Evangel.
As a sophomore, Reynolds posted six goals and seven assists while helping Nixa to a 14-6 record and an undefeated run through the COC.
After missing last season due to COVID-19, Reynolds is optimistic the Lady Eagles will carry on the program’s winning ways next spring.
“Over the summer, the atmosphere of the team was so good and positive,” Reynolds said. “We have an amazing group of girls. We’re going to have a strong defense and be strong all over the field and we have some fast girls among our forwards.”
Reynolds will bring a physical presence as a midfielder. Interestingly, one would be wrong to assume her physical nature is the result of her father’s hockey background.
“I was just really small growing up,” she said. “My teammates were all bigger than me. So, I had to learn how to hold my own.”
