A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Chaplain Steve Clark officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. immediately before the funeral at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Roland D “Ron” Hedgpeth, 86, of Springfield went on to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born in Nixa on Dec. 1, 1934, the son of James (Willie) Hedgpeth and Bessie (Willoughby) Hedgpeth of Nixa.
Ron attended some college, then worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, for a short time, and then joined the Air Force. A few years later, Ron began selling cars, and he sold cars for more than 50 years. He was well known and loved. He never met a stranger and was always available to help others. He was the kindest, gentlest, most honest man.
Ron is survived by his wife Margie, four children, Kevin Hedgpeth and wife, Beth of Rogersville, Melissa Hedgpeth, Sherri Hedgpeth, and Amy Thornton and husband John, all from Springfield; stepson, Jason Lazowski and wife Shelly, of Adams, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Steven Hedgpeth, wife Amanda, Bryan Hedgpeth and wife Hayley, Katey Franklin and husband Levi, and Rachel Fields and husband Brody; four step-grandchildren, Chelsea Baggett and husband Ethan, Austin Lazowski, Morgan Sprague and Aaron Sprague; and 13 great grandchildren. Ron is also survived by two sisters, Rosalee Delman and Shirley Maples; nephews, Matt Essick, Brett Armstrong and Brent Maples and wife Missy, Rex Maples and wife Jeanie and Brad Maples and wife Melanie; a niece, Beth Sczur; several great nieces and nephews; and many more close family members and a multitude of wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, James; two sisters, Joyce Armstrong, Marilyn Hegpeth and stepdaughter, Camella Lazowski Sprague.
Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to pancreatic cancer research or the Alzheimer’s Association.
