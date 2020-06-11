Ronald Drennan

A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Cremation is under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Ronald Ellery Drennan, 78, of Conway died June 9, 2020. He was born July 9, 1941 in Sacramento, California, the son of Ellery and Leona (Campbell) Drennan.
Survivors include: his daughters, Sandy Harrison and husband Rick of Marshfield, and Rhonda and Ronnie McReynolds of Buffalo; his sons, Jeff and Alphia Brake of Chandler, Oklahoma, Bill Brake of Fordland, Alan and Merlene Brake of Strafford and Toney and Dianna Brake of Conway; his daughter in law, Donna Brake of Marshfield; 24 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; his brother, Guy Franklin, of California and his sister, Donna Drennan of California.
Ronald was preceded death by sons, Steven Smith, Richard brake, and Patrick Brake; and his brother in law, Larry Drennan.
