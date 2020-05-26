No public services are planned at this time.Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Ronald E. Votaw passed away on May 17, 2020, in his home in Nixa. Ron was born June 1, 1951, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Raymond Votaw and Betty Votaw-Bennett.
Ron was raised in Guilford Lake, Ohio, and attended United High School, graduating in 1969. He attended Parks Aeronautical College at St. Louis University and graduated with a degree in science and aviation maintenance in the 1980s.
In 1989, he started working for Continental Airlines in El Paso, Texas, as an air frame specialist. In 1994, he started his own business, REV Mobile A/C Service in El Paso. In 1996, he moved to Nixa, Missouri, with his wife, Wendy Votaw, who managed Sofa Mart for several years.
Ron’s passion was building classic custom cars. He built more than 100 cars during his lifetime and received awards for his cars. He was an avid golfer and loved playing with his friends at Hidden Valley Golf Links. He loved to entertain in his home, and hosted many football parties and get-togethers with his friends. He also enjoyed gardening and walking his beloved dog, Joey.
Ron was a very generous, compassionate person, and enjoyed helping those in need. He was a man who was liked and loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wendy Allison Votaw; his grandparents, Emerson and Ida Votaw, and Steve and Katherine Knizat.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Votaw of Santa Teresa, New Mexico; sister, Carolyn Smith of West Blocton, Alabama; nephews, Brad and Jeff; nieces, Shaila and Sabrina; his companion of many years, Linda Johnson, and his beloved dog, Joey.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Least Of These food pantry in Ozark, Missouri at http://leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
