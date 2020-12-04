According to his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Ronald Robert Brumley, 79, of Nixa passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1941, the son of Robert and Theresa (Bruno) Brumley. He grew up in St. Louis, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Always having an eye for design, Ron was an interior architectural designer throughout his working career. He enjoyed bowling, and fishing. On June 12, 1999, he and Bonita Jean Ruggeri were married.
He loved his family, and was constantly accompanied by his canine companions, Jazzy Belle and Walley.
Survivors include: his wife, Jean; two children, Kelly Haynes, and Christopher Brumley; three step-children, Tracy Broeker, Lisa Petus, and John Ruggeri; five grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Charles Brumley.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Brumley, and his parents.
