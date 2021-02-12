Ronald Wightman

The family will hold a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Kelby Creek Club House, Nixa. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Ronald Earl Wightman entered into eternal rest Friday Feb. 5, 2021. Ron Wightman, born on Jan. 23, 1936 in St Louis, Missouri, and was the son of Earl and Nell (Blish) Wightman. Ron grew up in Alton, Illinois, and upon graduating from high school, enlisted in the United States Army at Fort Benning, Georgia.
After being discharged from the Army, Ron began his career with Owens Illinois in Alton. A natural salesman with charm and charisma, he easily developed friendships with his clients and colleagues, many of which lasted a lifetime. Ron spent more than 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry, retiring to Lake Ozark, and then later Nixa, to be closer to family.
Ron lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being on the open road. He would ride his Harley to motorcycle rallies across the U.S., including Daytona Bike Week and Sturgis. In the Fall, he made frequent trips to Cody, WY and Yellowstone National Park to go trout fishing; when winter arrived he drove his motorcoach to Naples, Florida. He enjoyed attending auto races and looked forward to the Chili Bowl race in Tulsa, Oklahoma, each year. He also had a love of boating and spent many days on the water in Lake Ozark with family and friends. Ron was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois, and a member of the St. Louis Shriners.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary of 45 years; children Pam Borror of Springfield, Cheri (Steve) Couture of Millbury, Massachusetts, Julie (Mike) DeSirey of Dardenne Prairie and John (Jami) Wightman of Nixa; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Eleanor and his parents.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals at http://shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
