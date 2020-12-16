A private family service will be held Dec. 17, at Stumpff Funeral Chapel in Kimberling City with burial to follow at Schupbach Cemetery in Chestnutridge.
On Saturday Dec. 12, 2020, Ronnie J. Davis, loving husband and father of four girls, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 73.
Ronnie, son of Grover Davis, was born on Aug. 21, 1947 in Aurora. He was a lifelong resident of the Reeds Spring area and was raised by his maternal grandparents, Willie and Janie Tennison. Ronnie and Glenda Goodall were married on Sept. 9, 1968, and raised four girls.
Ronnie spent the majority of his working career at Kraft Foods as the head cheese.
Ronnie loved to be surrounded by his family and was an avid outdoorsman who loved trail riding on mules, hunting, fishing, and he even enjoyed the solitude of cutting firewood. He was a jokester who loved pulling pranks and had the greatest sense of humor with perfect timing for his wisecracks. He was always the first to come to the aid of anyone that needed help. He was a good man and made the world a better place. He left this world better than he found it.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Grover Davis, grandparents Willie Preston and Martha Janie Tennison and sister, Truda Kay Davis Stults.
Ronnie is survived by his wife Glenda; his children Ronda and Randy Hester, Rebecca and Jeremy Smith, Janie and Linny Newby and Janice and Bill Merritt; grandchildren: Jacob Hester, Payton Smith, Tyson Smith, Sarah Newby, Katie Rose Newby, Will Merritt; Great Grandchildren: Katelyn Hester, Brent Hester and Lillian Iott; sister Sharon Elder and husband Jim.
