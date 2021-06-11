A memorial service with full military honors will be Monday, June 14, at 12 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield with Pastor Chris Thixton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ronnie’s name may be made to Honor Flight of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 3964 Springfield, MO 65808-3964.
Ronnie Ray Smith, age 78, of Ozark, passed away in his home Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Lincoln, Kansas, one of seven children of Robert Calvary Smith and Goldie Cletus (Clark) Smith.
He grew up in Lincoln, and at the age of 17, joined the U.S. Army. During his 13 year Army career, Ronnie served in Germany, Hawaii, and Vietnam. Ronnie was trained in tank recovery and served as a color guard. Following his Army service, he worked as a truck driver and superintendent in the oil fields for Koch Oil Company.
In 1976, he and Shelia were united in marriage. They settled along with their two boys, Paul and Todd, in Ozark. Boot camp for Ronnie had been at Ft. Leonard Wood. During this time, he fell in love with the area and knew he wanted to return someday.
Ronnie was a member of First Baptist Church in Ozark. In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and had always loved music, and football.
Survivors include: His wife, Shelia Smith; children, Stephane of France, Karen and husband Mike of Holts Summit, Missouri, Donna of Hoisington, Kansas, Sonia of Pratt, Kansas, Kim and husband Jason of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, Connie Jo and husband Isaac of Otis, Kansas, Todd and wife Trindle of Wichita, Kansas, and Paul and wife Brooke of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Anthony, Steven, Heather, Tristin, Halan, Branika, Dalton, Dawson, Trenton, Kaylan, Sean, Eli, and Aria; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, JoAnn, Larry, Patty, Gary, and Carolyn.
