If you like eating barbecue and winning prizes, The OC is where you need to be on Thursday night.
The Ozark Rotary Club hosts the 10th Annual Rotary Barbecue and Bingo event Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
In recent years, the Rotary club raised approximately $12,000 and distributed the money to charities in Christian County. In 2019, the organizations that will benefit from the proceeds of Barbecue and Bingo include Least Of These, Ozark Cares Network, Ozark Care to Learn, I Pour Life, Children's Smile Center and the Ozark Senior Center.
The night of the event will feature dinner from Rib Crib, unlimited drinks, ice cream, 12 games of bingo, a raffle game and some very big prizes in the live auction. One of those live auction items is an ATV side-by-side valued at more than $11,000.
Tickets can be bought ahead of time at Hollie Estes Farm Bureau office, Mitchum Jewelers and Estes Stancer Realty. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20, which includes dinner, a drink and two bingo sheets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.