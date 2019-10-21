Two men from Nixa were seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday night on State Route M approximately one mile south of Nixa in Christian County.
Zachary J. Wiles, 21, and Jye W. Harris, 21, were both ejected from an SUV and transported to a Springfield hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wiles was the driver of a 2001 Nissan Xterra that was traveling westbound on State Route M when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The SUV overturned, struck two culverts, then struck a utility pole and a traffic sign before coming to a stop. Both Wiles and Harris, a passenger, were ejected from the vehicle.
According to the Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 19. Neither man was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
Both Harris and Wiles were taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
