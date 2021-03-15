The only thing Nixa’s boys didn’t win on the hardwood within the COC this winter was the league’s Player of The Year award, as league coaches gave the nod to Republic’s Drew McMillin for that honor.
McMillin’s torrid shooting that peaked with a single-game, state-record 16 3-pointers in January warranted him the COC’s top individual award in the eyes of the coaches.
Nixa’s Colin Ruffin and Kael Combs and Ozark’s Blaine Cline all earned a First-Team selection for the first time.
Ruffin, a junior guard, surely merited consideration for Player of The Year. He led the Eagles to an undefeated run through the COC while averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals a night.
Combs shined as a sophomore swingman, averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. He shot 57 percent from the field.
Cline elevated his game as a senior. The versatile front-line performer averaged 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 57 percent from the field.
The rest of the First-Team includes Webb City senior forward Nikhai Howard and Branson junior guard Kyle Scharbrough.
Nixa’s Kaleb Wofford and Jaret Nelson and Ozark’s Ethan Whatley head up the Second-Team.
Wofford, a senior guard, averaged 9.1 points and made 62 3-point goals. Nelson, a junior center, shot 71 percent from the field, while averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 boards a night.
Whatley, a junior forward, posted norms of 13.7 and 4.0 rebounds.
Other Second-Team selections are Branson junior forward Ethan Jones, Joplin junior guard Always Wright and Republic sophomore guard Ahlanta Askew.
Honorable mention recognition went to Nixa senior forward Jason Jones and Ozark junior guard Tyler Harmon, along with Neosho’s Landon Austin, Carl Junction’s Alex Baker, Willard’s Haden Brown, Webb City’s Cohl Vaden and Joplin’s All Wright.
Jones averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.
Harmon led Ozark with 89 assists, to go along with a 10.5 scoring average.
