Colin Ruffin dished out the most assists by a Nixa player in 22 years while becoming the Eagles’ first All-State selection in four seasons.
Ruffin, a junior point guard, was named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 6 All-State Team earlier this week. Other area players named All-State included Sparta’s Laney Humble and Chadwick’s Paden Gilbert and Calvin Rains.
Ruffin led Nixa to a 25-4 record and an undefeated run through the COC. He’s been part of two conference championship teams already. All four of the Eagles’ losses were to state champions (Kickapooo and Hartville).
Ruffin’s stat line is highlighted by 191 assists, or an average of 6.6 a game. It’s the second highest assists total in a season in Nixa history. Zac Towe’s 195 assists in the 1998-99 season remains the Eagles’ record.
Ruffin was on the floor for Nixa for 754 minutes of a possible 932 minutes in the Eagles’ 29 games that included one overtime contest.
Ruffin’s other nightly norms were 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He totaled 338 points and shot 39 percent from 3-point land (55-of-143).
Nixa had endured a bit of an All-State drought, at least by the program’s lofty standards. The last All-State choice was Christian Bundy in the 2016-17 season. That was part of seven straight seasons in which the Eagles had at least one All-State player.
Elsewhere around the COC, all-staters include Republic’s Kaemyn Bekemeier, Willard’s Addy Adamson and Carl Junction’s Destiny Buerge on the girls side and Republic’s Drew McMillin on the boys side.
Humble was chosen to the Class 3 All-State Girls Team. Her sophomore season was highlighted by her entry to the Sparta’s 1,000-point club and the Lady Trojans’ SWCL championship.
Despite Sparta’s conference title, Humble was not named the SWCL Player of The Year. That honor went to Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold.
Humble’s averages included 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists.
Humble scored 499 points even while missing four games with an ankle injury. She shot 51 percent from the field overall (176-of-344) and 35 percent from 3-point land (35-of-98).
Humble reached 30 points in six games, topped by a season-high 33 points versus Clever.
Other SWCL all-state honorees are Riley and Avery Arnold on the girls side and Crane’s Isaiah Smith on the boys side.
Gilbert and Rains are on the Class 1 All-State Boys Team.
Gilbert, a junior, and Rains, a senior, carried Chadwick to a 24-4 record and a Class 1 District 4 championship. The Cardinals won regular-season tournaments at Fordland, Seymour and Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.