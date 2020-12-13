Colin Ruffin may have earned himself a spot in Nixa’s records book while helping the Eagles win the Carthage Tournament championship over the weekend.
The junior guard recorded a triple-double against Joplin on Friday. He scored 13 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Nixa coaches became aware of Ruffin’s trifecta Saturday morning while charting stats during their film session from the game. Assistant coach Brock Blansit related it’s the first triple-double for the Eagles in his 14 seasons as coach Jay Osborne’s right-hand man, triggering questions if the program has ever had anyone with a triple-double.
Even in the NBA, triple-doubles have been on the rise recently, but have still occurred in only 1.7 percent of all games since 1984.
Blansit hadn’t let Ruffin know of his triple-double prior to a reporter asking him about the feat.
“I’m going to give him a hard time for not telling me,” Ruffin said. “I had no idea. That’s awesome. (The coaches) try to keep everyone’s head low so no one’s head gets too high.”
Ruffin took special satisfaction in reaching double digits for assists and rebounds.
“I’m proud of myself for the passing and rebounding,” he said. “If I get the assists and rebounds, that’s when the points usually come to me.”
A 6-foot-3, Ruffin towers over many his counterparts, thus helping his boards work. He figures most of his rebounds come off of missed 3-pointers.
“I get all the far rebounds,” he said. ‘I charge in and the ball drops to me about half the time.”
Ruffin had 22 assists through Nixa's first three games. That pace would allow him to challenge Zach Towe’s single-season school record of 195 assists. Towe's mark has stood for 21 years.
Ruffin is averaging 10.5 points a game.
