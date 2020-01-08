Born from a conversation around a table at Big Whiskey’s, a group from Ozark hopes to encourage others in the lifetime sport of running.
Josh Kitchin and Marc Reitzner were both into running, and they wanted to do it with a bit more seriousness. Running clubs in Springfield offered organized events and training plans, but they also involved extra commutes and time away from home and work. They decided to start their own running club where they lived, in Ozark.
“We realized that there were a lot of people out there trying to do it on their own. When we were talking, I find out that Marc was running, and I’m like, ‘When are you running? Who are you running with?’ A lot of it was by himself, and I was doing the same thing,” Kitchin said.
The two friends agreed to set up some times and places to start running together. They trained together for the Dogwood Canyon trail runs, an event held every November in Lampe sponsored by Bass Pro Shops.
“It was a good idea, but then we decided to just flow with it. Nothing ever gets done unless somebody says, ‘Let’s just do it,’ and starts doing it,” Reitzner said.
Sixteen people met on Jan. 1, in the parking lot of the Ozark Career Center to go running together. Men, women, adults, teenagers, lifelong runners and beginners went after a few miles with a “walk, run or whatever,” approach. If your New Year’s resolution involves exercise, the newly-formed Ozark Running Club can help you.
It costs nothing to join the group. Run dates and times are posted on its Facebook page, which you can find by searching “Ozark Running Club.”
There were fewer people in attendance Jan. 5, when it was 28 degrees at 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday, but a hearty group ran more than six miles along the trails and streets of Ozark, then enjoyed coffee afterwards at the Workshop.
Reitzner has been a runner for about six years. He started while training for a Tough Mudder run as a way to lose some weight. He was hooked. On Saturday morning, he ran alongside a couple of Ozark High School cross country athletes, including 2019 state championship meet qualifier Ellie Kitchin.
Reitzner said he’s motivated by seeing Kitchin run with his kids.
“It’s an inspiration to see (Kitchin) run with his family,” Reitzner said.
“It’s always more fun to run with somebody else than by yourself,” Ellie Kitchin said. “Whenever you run with people, you get to have conversations.”
For Josh Kitchin, an Edward Jones financial advisor by trade, starting a running club offered him a way to balance his interest in fitness, his family life and his desire to socialize with others.
“Welcome to real life. A job and family, and we’re supposed to take care of ourselves—how can we mesh that?” Kitchin said.
Reitzner, a physician’s assistant and father of three boys, also likes the fellowship found in running with a group.
“It would be nice to raise up a community that is active and has a group that helps to support that, per-say,” Reitzner said.
After meeting up in the parking lot of the Workshop, the group split into smaller groups to run according to desired paces, distances and abilities. For the most part, they stuck to the trails and sidewalks in central Ozark, but they will hold more runs in more places in the future.
“It will be nice once the trail is finished. It will be nice to have a longer path. I heard they might connect the trail with the Greenway Trail,” Reitzner said.
He’s correct. In May 2019, a committee former to examine the feasibility of extending the Ozark Greenways Trail into Christian County, in what is being called the Chadwick Flyer Regional Trail. The committee is headed up by Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons and Ozark Greenways director Mary Kromrey. The steering committee includes representatives from Springfield, Christian County, the city of Ozark, the Ozark R-VI School District, and Finley Farms.
Regardless of how fast or how far you go, Reitzner also finds a spiritual side to the sport.
“Building up endurance is important in life, because sometimes what God has for us—we just have to wait for it, we have to be patient. Sometimes life is hard, and you just have to keep on pushing, and I think running has a good model for that,” Reitzner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.