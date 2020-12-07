A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Sparta First Baptist Church under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Jeremy Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow at Bruner Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Sparta First Baptist.
Russell Jones, 86 of Sparta died Dec. 5, 2020. He was born July 22, 1934, in Garrison, the son of Oren and Opal (Stevens) Jones.
On July 17, 1953, Russ was united in marriage to Nona Adamson.
Russ was a retired plant manager from Tree Top Apple in Selah, Washington, where he worked for 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and spending time with his grandkids. Russ was a member of Sparta First Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his wife of 67 years, Nona Jones of Sparta; his son, Rick Jones and wife Crystal of Sparta; granddaughter, Nicole Humble and husband Andy; grandson, Tyler Jones and wife Kaycey of Sparta; great grandchildren, Addison and Ella Humble, Waylon, Nolan, Sutton, and Lawson Jones; his sisters, Shirley Jones and Linda and Jerry Rozell.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patricia; brothers, Harold Jones and Ron Jones; sisters, Norma Dean Davis, Juanita and Roy Maggard, Phyllis Knight, Jewell and Charles Lee, and Faye and Don Walker; and brother in law, George Jones.
Memorial donations may be made in Russell’s memory to Sparta First Baptist Church.
