Russell W. Hargis

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 21, 2020, in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark with pastor Bob Long officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service and begin at 6 p.m. Arrangements and services under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home.
Russell Wayne Hargis, 71, of Clever passed away suddenly Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Fordland, the son of Nick and Lura (Martin) Hargis.
Russell was a man who showed his wife, children, grandson and all that knew him what it meant to be man, a human and a Christian. We learned from what he showed us each day, what it truly means to honor your fellow brother and sister. These values live within us today and for all days going
forward.
On Feb. 19, 1972, Russell was united in marriage to Delilah Handley, and together they recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. He loved Delilah and for 48 years he referred to her as “my wife.” He worked all his life to make sure his wife and children never went without anything they needed. He would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Russell knew the true meaning of “turning the other cheek” and was always willing to forgive. Following through with his giving and caring style, Russell also generously donated his organs and saved lives with his selfless donation. He loved to build and was in the process of building a new home in Sparta for his wife and himself.
Russell is survived by his wife Delilah Hargis of Clever; daughter Tabatha Sawyer of Republic; son John Hargis of Clever; a grandson Allen Sawyer of Republic, Missouri; his brother Loyde Hargis and wife Jo Anne of Tacoma, Washington; his sister Alice Smith and husband David of Venus, Texas; many nephews and nieces, extended family and his favorite dog Oreo. Russell was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Lura Hargis
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
