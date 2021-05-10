Sam Russo has responded to being assigned Nixa’s lead-off role as well as the Eagles could have ever hoped.
The analytic types surely have been impressed with Russo’s numbers. Through 15 games, the junior outfielder was hitting at a .417 clip and had drawn 21 walks to hike his on-base percentage to .644. He is averaging better than a run scored per game.
“I wasn’t expecting to bat lead-off this season. But I got put there and I’m trying to do my best,” Russo said. “It was stamped in my head when I was put at lead-off that I knew I have to be really disciplined at the plate. I make sure I swing at what I can and foul off pitches to get to deep counts.”
“He’s been a good player for us,” coach Jason Daugherty said. “He has a good batting eye and gets on base a lot.”
Russo enters each at-bat with an aggressive mindset, but is also mindful to keep his swings within the strike zone.
“In your head, you’ve got to be thinking, ‘Yes, yes, no,’ like ‘I’m going to swing, I’m going to swing, nope that’s a ball I’m not going to swing,’” he said. “I don’t want to look silly swinging at a ball in the dirt or one that is over my head.:
The left-handed swinging Russo takes particular pride in not chasing pitches off the outside corner, even if he and home-plate umpire don’t always agree on the call.
“The outside corner is kind of my weakness. Sometimes I do get caught there,” he said. “But I’m usually good if the ball is three inches off the plate, I’m not going to swing at it.”
Russo feels he has a good idea of the location of a pitch based on the pitcher’s release point.
“I try to see the ball out of the pitcher’s hand to know where the ball is going to be placed,” he said. “If he’s finishing too high, the pitch is going to be high and if he’s finishing too low, the pitch is going to be in the dirt.”
