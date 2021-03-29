Holden Sabor has responded well since being surprised to see his name at the top of Ozark’s lineup card.
Sabor was penciled in as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter by new coach Justin Sundlie for their season debut against Joplin. He’s remained there and is thriving.
“In the summer, I was hitting in the three- or four-hole and in our jamboree I was in the three-hole,” Sabor said. “I had no idea I would be hitting leadoff (in the Tigers’ season-opener). When I saw I was leadoff, I knew I would have to change my approach a little bit, work the count and if I see a fast ball, hit it.”
Sabor started Ozark’s first two games with a double against Joplin and a single versus Parkview. He followed up by collecting three hits and four RBIs against Rogers Heritage (Arkansas) this past weekend, as the Tigers started their season 2-2.
Sundlie debated about where to hit Sabor and ultimately chose leadoff in hopes he could set the tone for the offense.
“I’d like to have hit third or fourth to have more RBI potential. But it’s going to take somebody else stepping up to fill that leadoff spot for us to move him,” Sundlie said. “He’s a table-setter. He always has good at-bats and that’s what you need from a good leadoff hitter.”
As Sabor said, he’s made adjustments at-bat while making the move from hitting third or fourth to leadoff.
“I want to be aggressive. We’re all trying to be aggressive,” Sabor said. “If you see a fast ball, you want to swing and hit. You don’t want to be watching strikes. Take whatever you can get. As long as you get on base, you’re giving the guys behind you the opportunity to move you around and score some runs.
“You’ve got to have the right approach and if you do, you’ll be fine,” he added.
Sabor wants to make the opposing defense have to make plays.
“You want to put the ball in play,” he said. “I think what it came down to was I’m able to choke up when I have two strikes on me and can put the ball in play and make the defense work.”
Sundlie added Sabor’s speed also makes him a good choice to hit leadoff.
“When he gets on base, he’s a threat,” Sundlie said. “He can probably steal bases as good as anybody we’ve got. We don’t have to hit him around.”
Sabor noted Sundlie’s coaching style has been a good fit for him.
“If you do things well, he’s going to give you that confidence,” Sabor said. “When you’re feeling good in practices, it pays off in games.”
Sabor showed off a power stroke in Ozark’s home win versus Parkview. He belted a foul ball about 20 feet left of the left-field foul pole that had plenty of home run distance.
Sabor admits he’s a bit of a pull hitter.
“I’m trying to focus on keeping that front shoulder in and drive it the other way,” he said. “But if I get a good barrel on it, it’s usually going to be pulled.”
Sabor is a shortstop and the hope is he will emerge as a closer. He earned a save against Heritage.
