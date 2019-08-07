If you think your child will be completely safe from harm in the unlikely event of a car accident, you may want to stop and think for a moment.
Christian County Ambulance District Administrator Christie Thompson has been a certified car seat technician for five years. She has inspected hundreds of child car seats, and has never had a seat pass every point of an inspection on its first time through.
Never.
“There is always something,” Thompson said.
The Christian County Ambulance District offers free car seat installations and education on Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ambulance station at 1750 S. 15th Ave. in Ozark. Through a $2,000 grant from the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, the ambulance district is able to offer inspections and event seat replacements at no cost.
“We have a large amount of people out there that could probably use this service, and it’s free. We don’t charge anything for these services,” Thompson said.
Most parents want to know when their kids can ditch the car seat, or rather, when can the parent get the car seats out of their vehicle.
“The biggest question we get is, ‘When can my child get out of a car seat?’” Thompson said. “That’s a child-by-child basis.”
State law sets some requirements for how long a child must stay in a car seat, but the ambulance district asks parents to think about how much time the average kid in Christian County spends riding in a car. Statistically, kids go on more frequent and longer rides than their parents did.
“You have to consider the population has grown—the congestion on the roadways, the amount of travel every day has increased, so that potential risk for injuries due to car accidents has increased as well,” Thompson said. “People are just busier, they are out on the road more.”
Car seats, like vehicles, come with an array of different options. That’s why it’s best for inspectors to view them in person.
“They come in all sizes, shapes and colors. It all depends on people’s price points,” paramedic Renee Hawkins said.
“Every vehicle, every car seat and every child is different, so we highly state the importance of bringing the vehicle, car seat and the child to us so we can physically see it and assess the situation. It’s really hard for us to give suggestions over the phone,” Thompson said.
When a car seat undergoes inspections, a pair of Christian County Ambulance District car seat technicians check the car and the seat.
The primary technician talks with the parent and gives them hands on pointers on how to install the car seat and how to make sure the child is buckled in correctly.
“We want to teach them the proper way, but make sure they are able to continue to do it once we leave,” Hawkins said.
A secondary checker reviews the work that the primary inspector does.
“Every seat will have at least two sets of eyes on it,” Hawkins said.
The car seat technicians go through a 40-hour training class to obtain their certifications, and every two years they re-certify through online training materials.
“It covers everything from the type of seat belt that is used—whether it’s an emergency locking retractor or an auto one—we cover the different types of latches, whether they are sliding, they’re rigid,” Hawkins said. “We go through the appropriate height, weight for the child with the specific seat, making sure it’s at the correct angle and the location that best fits the car and the child.”
Car seats have expiration dates, which should be printed on a tag somewhere on the seat. If nothing else, Hawkins says you shouldn’t use a car seat six years after its manufacturing date. If a car seat is deemed defective, the ambulance district replaces it at no cost to the parent.
“Typically we give out the convertible car seats, which are your rear-facing and forward-facing seats. That’s usually the most used car seat that we see given out. We also have some forward-facing booster car seats, too,” Thompson said.
The ambulance district is able to buy the seats in bulk from companies such as Graco and Cosco, at costs between $39 and $49 per seat.
If you can’t make it to the event Aug. 10, you can still have your child safety seat inspected by making an appointment through the Christian County Ambulance District or through CoxHealth.
State law requires any child less than 8 years old, shorter than 4-foot-9 and less than 80 pounds to use a car seat. Thompson doesn’t recommend using age as the benchmark for deciding whether or not a child uses a seat.
Instead, Hawkins recommends using the height and weight guidelines, but cautions that every child and every vehicle is different.
“We encourage them to stay longer until they can sit like a proper adult in the seat with their knees hanging over the edge, the seatbelt lying flat across their chest, and the lap part hitting their hip flexors,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins also recommends that no child ride in the front seat of a vehicle until they are at least 13 years of age.
On Aug. 10 at the ambulance district building in Ozark, kids can meet Louie from the Springfield Cardinals and tour emergency response vehicles plus the Cox AirCare helicopter. Free hotdogs and chips will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.