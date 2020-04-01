It’s a bright bit of hope in an otherwise trying time.
Construction of a preschool that will also serve as tornado safe building in Sparta is almost on schedule. A welder worked on the roof of the building off of Highway 125 and Division Street on Friday morning, his head just peeking over the concrete pre-cast walls that went up just days before.
Sparta School District Superintendent Rocky Valentine estimates construction of the $2.1 million building is about three days behind the original schedule, but it has almost nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There have been more slow downs related to it being so wet this spring,” Valentine said. “There really hasn’t been a lot of slow down—just because of the weather.”
The tornado safe community room is slated to be ready for the 2020-2021 school year on the Sparta Elementary/Sparta Middle School campus. The building will be made into an early childhood learning center capable of serving as a tornado shelter according to standards set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Construction will be funded largely through a $1.4 million federal grant, and the Sparta R-III School District is responsible for a 25 percent match, or about $350,000. The school district’s costs will climb to about $1.25 million because of some building costs not covered by the federal grant. Valentine gave air conditioning as an example.
Valentine stressed that the school district has planned for and will be able to afford its share of the project. There are no plans to approach voters for funding in the form of a property tax levy increase at this time. Valentine said the total cost of construction came in lower than anticipated.
“We were pretty happy with the bids. The bids came in really well, and we were a little nervous because there were a lot of projects going on,” Valentine said. “We ended up having eight bids, so we felt really good about it.”
Construction Services Group, which does business as the Marion Company, won the bid. The company works out of Neosho.
“They have been amazing, I have been super, super happy with them,” Valentine said. “They have been on the ball with everything. They have done a lot of construction in southwest Missouri, a little bit more over to the Four States Area.”
The company recently won the bid to build the Sparta branch of the Christian County Library, establishing some strong ties to Sparta in the process.
Valentine said that school being out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic may actually help hasten the project. All construction work is classified as essential by state and local regulations, so workers are able to proceed with the plans for the Sparta safe room.
“As far as construction goes, their work hasn’t really stopped, and we’re at a point where it’s deep enough that we’re not really making any day-to-day decisions on the project,” Valentine said.
The interior will have two preschool classrooms, a larger multipurpose meeting room and a hallway with nooks where students can store their belongings or even sit down to read.
The opposite side of the building has office space for administrators and central office employees, though that portion of the project is included as a bid alternate. That means that the classrooms and the multipurpose meeting room are the top priority.
The 3,000-square foot room is roughly the size of three classrooms.
the room will be a place where teachers can gather student groups together, where teachers can hold meetings, where community group meetings could be held, and where the residents of Sparta can take shelter in the event of a tornado warning.
Sparta, a town with a population of 1,900 inside the city limits, has no FEMA-designated storm shelter. The closest public shelters are in Chadwick or Ozark.
When FEMA awarded the grant in March 2019, architects from Sapp Design planned and drew blueprints for the building. SEMA and FEMA both had to approve the plans before construction began.
The school district has been pursuing the tornado safe room project since 2016. It then applied for the funding in 2017.
“We have a year of waiting. It was dead in the water at one point in time, and then it was about this time last year where we got a call and they were like, ‘Oh, by the way, it’s still alive,’” Valentine said.
The project also calls for a small parking lot to be placed to the north of the new building. Valentine said he has worked through the planning phases to protect as many trees on the property as possible. The nearby Sparta High School softball field will also be undisturbed by construction.
Community safe rooms are specially designed and engineered structures, built to withstand 250 mile per hour winds, often utilizing 14-inch precast concrete and steel-reinforced doors. Walls and roof sections are capable of withstanding impacts from windborne debris that can act as missiles.
