Six U.S. military veterans received a warm hug of thanks from a Clever woman who has been quilting tributes to those who served for 11 years and counting.
Kerin Hatch has made quilts that are presented to veterans annually at Clever EleMiddle School on or around Veterans Day. On Nov. 7, Hatch presented quilts to six veterans. Students performed patriotic songs and delivered short speeches recognizing the six veterans individually for their service.
The 2019 recipients are Harold Singer, Navy, Gary Barth, Army, Bill Kearnes, Marines and Navy, Danielle Pothoof, Marines, Max Colbert, Navy and Alexandra Loudermill, Army.
Each of the six veterans have unique stories of service to tell, and they shared their stories with members of Clever’s National Junior Honor Society. Those students, in turn, shared the veterans’ stories with their peers.
Pothoof is a Springfield police officer. During her time in the U.S. Marines, she rose to the rank of staff sergeant and deployed to Afghanistan. She shared the story of her Purple Heart medal with Clever Middle School student Blake Steele, who relayed it in a speech.
Pothoof took part in convoy missions, and on one mission, the truck she was riding in ran over an improvised explosive device.
“While she was injured in the line of combat, (Pothoof) opted to remain in the military and continue serving her country. It wasn’t until several years later that she had her leg amputated. She underwent 15 different surgeries,” Steele said.
Pothoof received the Navy achievement medal. She lives in Springfield with her wife and son, and represented the United States on multiple occasions in international sports in the Invictus Games. In 2018, she won gold medals in swimming, and track and field, where she runs to the 200-meter dash. Pothoof also competes in volleyball and road cycling.
Singer, 88, served about a recommissioned ship that was seized from Germany in World War II. He served about that ship from 1952-1955. Singer now enjoys abstract painting, and his work now appears in several museums.
Loudermill served 10 years in the U.S. Army, and started as many enlisted personnel do by training at Fort Leonard Wood. Loudermill now works as a paralegal for a criminal defense law firm and co-owns the Republic Martial Arts Academy, where she pursues her passion for Brazilian jiu jitsu.
“It is with deep respect, honor and appreciation that my husband, Ron, and I present a quilt to each recipient,” Hatch said.
Each quilt came with an inscription, which read in part, “This quilt was made for you out of appreciation for your dedication and service to our country.”
Hatch encouraged the veterans to think of the quilt as a hug, providing “warmth when they need it.”
