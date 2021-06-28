With an increasing likely outlook that he’ll make up for lost playing time from a year ago, Will Scheer will be thrilled to be among possible two-way players for Ozark this season.
“I'm not worried about being tired. I think I'll do fine,” Scheer said after completing three weeks of impressive efforts during the Tigers’ 7-on-7 sessions in June.
“I'm ready to play anything,” he added. “It's looking like I'll play on both sides. I’m excited about it.”
Coach Chad Depee is also enthused about Scheer’s senior season.
“He's one of those kids who jumped out at us coming into summer workouts,” Depee said. “We're excited for him. He'll play wide receiver and have opportunities at corner and safety on defense.”
It’s quite a turnaround for Scheer, who was barely a blip on Ozark’s radar screen last summer. He went on to play almost exclusively on the Tigers’ junior varsity. He’s still waiting to make his first varsity catch and first varsity tackle.
“I saw a couple minutes on varsity last year, but didn't see as much playing time as I wanted. I was pretty disappointed in that,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work because I don't want to be in that spot anymore.”
Scheer put himself in a good position for as much playing time as he could want by improving his speed and conditioning during track season. He was part of Ozark’s 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays. He teamed with Owen Brockman, Price Webb and Riley Newsom to make State in the 4 x 200 relay.
“I thought I would do track to stay in shape. But I didn't think I would compete very well,” Scheer said. “I surprised myself. It definitely helped me being around the guys on that relay.”
After track season ended and football workouts began, Scheer was in for another refreshing revelation.
“There are a lot of fast guys here,” he said. “I came in thinking I wouldn’t be among the fastest. But I’m faster than I expected to be. I’m a lot faster than I was my sophomore and junior years. It's been very surprising to me. I’ve come a long way.”
Likewise, Depee was happy with the improvement he saw in Scheer.
“You would see him and say, 'There's a track kid.' He's strong and in shape,” Depee said. “He bought into track season and gained confidence through track.”
Scheer feels prepared to make the most of his senior season. All indications are he could be as improved as any of the Tigers.
“I’m in the best shape I've been in. I have track to thank for that,” he said. “Track made me more ready than I've ever been for football and more confident than I've been. The coaches helped me so much during track season.
“Now, I’m ready to play,” he added. “I feel I'm going to do something this football season that I couldn't do last year.”
