The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the findings of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2021 annual school bus inspection program on June 22.
Buses from Nixa Public Schools and from the Spokane R-7 School District achieved perfect scores on the inspections, and will be able to roll down the road with decals to commemorate their test scores through the 2021-2022 school year.
A total of 277 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence Award in 2021. During the 2021-2022 school year, 5,738 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.
Buses found "defective" require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction prior to any further usage.
“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” said Col. Eric Olson, Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent. “The Patrol, school districts, and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our school children safe while they travel on school buses.”
The Ozark School District had one bus taken out of service, and three more buses scheduled for maintenance as a result of the inspections. Inspectors approved 93.5 percent of Ozark's 62 buses on the first round of inspections.
Missouri’s 2021 school bus inspection results
School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection -- 10,807
School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection -- 822
School buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection -- 264
Results of local interest
School district-buses presented, approved, defective, out of service
Billings-6, 3, 3, 0
Chadwick-9, 8, 1, 0
Clever-13, 9, 3, 1
Fordland-11, 10, 1, 0
Logan-Rogersville-29, 21, 2, 6
Nixa-47, 47, 0, 0
Ozark-62, 58, 3, 1
Sparta-12, 11, 1, 0
Spokane-11, 11, 0, 0
Springfield-164, 160, 3, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.