An Ozark student was taken to a Springfield hospital after a collision involving a school bus on U.S. Highway 65.
According to the Ozark School District, a bus full of students in Ozark’s agriculture education program was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 65 on the morning of Sept. 12, when the bus was struck from behind by another vehicle.
One student was taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” according to a statement from the school district. The parents of all of the students on the bus have reportedly been notified of the accident.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not yet released a detailed report of the accident. The injured student or either of the drivers involved have not been identified.
The uninjured students were transferred onto a second bus and taken on to Mt. Vernon for their field trip to the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center, where they were scheduled to hear experts speak on a variety of topics including beef cattle production and horticulture.
