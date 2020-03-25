Twenty-four school districts in southwest Missouri announced they will be closed until at least April 24.
Ozark, Nixa, Clever and Sparta are among the school districts that announced the extension of their closures, originally slated to end April 3, with an announcement Wednesday morning.
“The extended closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events,” a joint press release from the 24 districts reads.
Educators say the extended closure is being done in consultation with public health officials, who are focused on protecting the safety of students, teachers and their families.
“These districts recognize that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure,” the press releasee reads.
Stay at home orders are set to go into effect in Ozark and in unincorporated Christian County at 12:01 a.m. March 26, though education is considered an essential business under those orders.
Schools will also continue to provide grab-and-go style breakfast and lunch for students as they have been since Monday during the extended closure. For specifics information, it’s best to check with your child’s school district about how the extended closure will impact the student in your family.
