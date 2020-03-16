Twelve southwest Missouri school districts announced plans to close and stay closed until at least April 3.
The spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has three active cases in Greene County, led a group of school districts to band together and announce their closures on March 16. Most southwest Missouri districts are on spring break, but the planned return of students on March 23 has now been extended.
The school districts included in the decision are Ozark, Nixa, Sparta, Republic, Logan-Rogersville, Springfield, Fordland, Willard, Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Strafford and Marshfield.
Plans are being developed, according to a press release, for school districts to be able to provide support to their communities through:
Meals: Each school district will provide meal service to students “in some capacity.” Specifics will be announced by school districts in the coming days.
Childcare: Child care will only be provided to designated health care providers and emergency first responders. “Districts understand that childcare is essential for many families at this time; however, our goal is to ‘flatten the curve’ and provide a balanced approach to supporting the health care system while also protecting students and staff,” the joint press release from the school districts states.
Virtual learning: Each school district will announce plans and instructions for learning outside the classroom during the closure.
Logistics and specifics of the three key areas of service are left up to leaders in the individual school districts.
