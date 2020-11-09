Reid Potts and Smith Wheeler responded to the post-season Saturday with their finest moments as Nixa’s quarterback and big-play wide receiver. For Wheeler, it was the finest moment of any Nixa receiver in school history.
Potts passed for three touchdowns, including one scoring strike to Wheeler, in the Eagles’ 40-28 triumph over Lee’s Summit West in a Class 6 District 3 semifinal. It was Nixa’s debut at the Class 6 level in any sport, after the Eagles were awarded a win by forfeit against Lee’s Summit North last week.
Nixa (9-2) will play for a District championship for the second straight season, as the Eagles advance to meet Raymore-Peculiar (9-2) in a matchup of the District’s top two seeds.
Potts, who had four touchdown passes during an injury-plagued regular season, pushed Nixa past Lee’s Summit West by completing 17-of-31 passes for 257 yards. He found three different receivers for his three touchdown passes.
Michael Grizzell hauled in his first reception on the season on a five-yard touchdown catch to open the Eagles’ scoring halfway through the opening quarter.
Wheeler began to emerge in the second quarter by breaking loose for a 65-yard touchdown reception. He went on to bring in seven catches for a single-game school record 170 yards.
The most productive game for a Nixa receiver previously had been Evann Long’s 169-yard night against Carl Junction last season.
For the season, Wheeler has 28 catches for 522 yards, both numbers team-highs. Long was named an All-COC First-Team selection last year when he had 39 receptions for 599 yards.
Potts helped Nixa break a 21-all tie by delivering a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Bray.
Nixa put up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break away from Lee’s Summit West (7-4).
The Eagles’ running game saw Ramone Green rush for 154 yards and two touchdown runs. Riley Childs also ran for a touchdown.
Lee’s Summit West had 403 yards of total offense. But Nixa stymied the Titans with interceptions from Kolyn Eli and Dylan Ayres.
Nixa is seeking the program’s first District championship since 2015. The Eagles will play at Ray-Pec at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ray-Pec, the District’s top seed, advanced to final by beating Joplin 28-7.
Of the top-10 teams in the most recent Missouri Football Coaches Association’s state rankings, only six teams are still alive in Class 6.
