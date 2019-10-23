SCORE Principal honored for advocacy

Nixa SCORE Principal Cheryl Huson received the Youth Mental Health Advocate of the Year Award from Burrell Behavioral Health. She is the inaugural recipient of the award.
Huson became principal at SCORE, Nixa’s alternative high school, in 2008.
From left: Burrell Behavioral Health Vice President of Youth Services Elizabeth Avery, Nixa Board of Education Secretary Glenn Scott, Huson and Nixa Public Schools Superintendent Gearl Loden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.