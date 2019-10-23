SCORE Principal honored for advocacy

Nixa SCORE Principal Cheryl Huson received the Youth Mental Health Advocate of the Year Award from Burrell Behavioral Health. She is the inaugural recipient of the award. Huson became principal at SCORE, Nixa’s alternative high school, in 2008. From left: Burrell Behavioral Health Vice President of Youth Services Elizabeth Avery, Nixa Board of Education Secretary Glenn Scott, Huson and Nixa Public Schools Superintendent Gearl Loden.