The Christian County Library has experienced a lot of change in the past seven years, and the new year will bring one more. Our executive director, Geri Godber, has accepted a new position and will be leaving Christian County.
“It’s bittersweet for me to announce I have accepted a new library director position in Oregon that will begin in February. This decision was a difficult one to make. I’ve lived in this area for almost my entire life, and it’s shaped me into the person I am today. I like to think I will be taking a bit of Missouri with me,” Godber said.
Seven years ago, Godber came to Christian County on a mission to enhance the library’s value by becoming more responsive to the community, improving library services, and adding new service locations.
“I said when I came on board back in November of 2013, I wanted to make the library into a contemporary, well-used and loved space. I believe that goal has been achieved because of the wonderful library staff and board of trustees.”
It is now the responsibility of the Christian County Library Board of Trustees to carry out the process of selecting a new executive director. The position and job description have been posted on several professional employment websites, including the Missouri Library Association and American Library Association. Out of all the applications, the board of trustees will select only a few candidates to interview for the position. During the interview process, the board is asking for community input.
The Christian County Library is a service for all members of the community. Be a part of the search process by submitting the questions you would like the board of trustees to ask of your next library executive director by visiting http://christiancountylibrary.org/executive-director-search. All questions and comments are anonymous and will be reviewed and considered by the board of trustees to help make this important decision.
While the Christian County Library will miss Geri Godber, we are thankful for the time she has been here and the positive changes she has made.
“The Christian County Library is an amazing district and I cannot wait to see what the new administration has in store. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of those who have supported the library’s expansion, the renewed tax levy, and the building of our community. Thank you,” Godber said.
