Justin Snider repeatedly has received compliments this spring from acquaintances on his weight loss. The Clever baseball coach shed 25-30 pounds during the Jays’ season.
“I have quit eating at night after 8, but I wish I could say I did it a healthier way,” Snider said.
Snider actually didn’t purposely diet. Rather, he has often found himself without an appetite due to overwhelming grief. Like all of the Clever community, the recently-completed school year was like no other he’s ever endured.
The COVID-19 pandemic that led to quarantines during the fall, winter and spring sports seasons for the Jays and Lady Jays was only part of their nightmarish story. The school year that started with such promise, as Clever’s football program prepared to play on Friday nights for the first time, included losses no one saw coming.
Over the course of the year, football coach Jeff Stone was abruptly replaced, the Jays basketball team missed out on playing in the Blue & Gold Tournament, the Lady Jays basketball team had two players quit and transfer to Hollister, the high school and gym become flooded and by far the harshest blows of all were the deaths of students Sean Gilmore and Jillean Price.
Gilmore, a senior, was a former baseball player. Price, a freshman, was a volleyball player.
Clever’s reputation of being close-knit has been evidenced by the love and hugs shared throughout school and the community.
“The Clever community has a great support system,” volleyball coach Angie Wise said. “People care about each other and come out in droves to support a real need. We have lost two teenagers this year and I sure hope we don’t lose more.”
“One of the best things we ever did was opening the gym doors to allow everyone to see each other (after Gilmore’s death),” Snider said. “It was good for all those emotions to be out. People were there for counseling, hugs or a shoulder to cry on.”
Snider has been able to relate to what his players and students have endured. During his senior year at Hillcrest in 2000-2001, Hillcrest had four students die.
“I felt that if this ever happened at a school I was at, I would be somewhat well equipped to handle the situation,” Snider said. “Having been through something like that, I felt professionally down the road, I could help. I’ve told the kids, ’It’s not going to get easier, but eventually it does get better.’”
Through it all, Snider, Wise and boys basketball coach and track coach Luke Brosius have gained further admiration for their players and students. Despite the daily adversity, the Jays and Lady Jays enjoyed success.
Wise’s volleyball team captured the Class 2 District 9 championship and won 20 matches.
Wise felt COVID was sometimes Clever’s biggest opponent.
“I felt like all I was able to focus on was COVID protocol,” Wise said. “We had 29 players and it was really stressful. We wiped all balls after practice and frequently put on hand sanitizers. Fortunately we were able to put the players in quadrants and do all drills with only those players. It took a lot of planning but was able to do drills, conditioning and contests safely.”
In the spring, Wise was an assistant for Clever’s softball team. The Lady Jays were 16-9 and won their Class 2 District 5 opening-round game 22-0. At that point, they had won nine of 11 games. Alas, they had to forfeit their semifinal contest due to positive COVID test on the team.
Wise sympathized for her players and other athletes for the practices and games they missed due to quarantines.
“Teenagers have lost their social life and many important life events,” Wise said. “They need social life and not having them caused much more stress in their lives.”
Brosius’ basketball team made it to a District championship game for the first time in 11 years, as the Jays finished as Class 3 District 11 runner-up.
“It was a challenge,” he said “Our kids did a good job pushing though it all, having a good attitude and making the most of their opportunities.”
Clever was forced to withdraw from the Blue & Gold Tournament due to quarantine. But the Jays were later able to play as a fill-in at the Kaminsky Classic in Webb City.
“It was exciting to be able to do that,” Brosius said. “We competed well on short notice. Going through COVID brought us closer together. We had to lean on each other a little more.”
Snider’s baseball team got off to a 4-6 start a few weeks into its season, before the Jays turned things around in a big way and won nine straight games. That stretch was highlighted by a 1-0, 10-inning victory against a 21-win Skyline outfit.
Snider pointed to an incident in practice in which he had to show his players tough-love as a trigger to their success.
“I told them, ‘As hard as this is gong to be, I cannot coddle you, I can be an emotional support after practice, but today’s practice has to change. I have to coach you,’” Snider said. “We could not continue to practice and play like we were. That set the tone. That changed the complexion of our season.”
Clever’s 15-8 season ended with a 1-0 loss to Strafford in the Class 3 District 11 final.
“I’m so proud of my baseball boys,” Snider said. “They could have rolled over. They didn’t have to do the things we asked from them. They showed a ton of grit and what I call ‘bulldog-ness.’ I can’t give those credit enough credit for their mindset.”
Likewise, Snider praised Clever students for not only how they have coped with adversity, but how they have helped him handle grief.
“Sometimes, kids are not given enough credit for being there and supporting you,” he said. “Multiple times during practices I’d be zoned out and not in a good place. Randomly, kids have talked with me about personal struggles and patted me on the back and said they love me. They have been there for me as much as I am there for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.