The Missouri Department of Health has reported to the Christian County Health Department that as of Monday March 23, a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.
A second Christian County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The new confirmed case is the spouse of the first confirmed case.
At this time, health department officials say community spread is not occurring in Christian County. The two confirmed cases traveled to a bordering state and were exposed to COVID-19 at an event there.
The Christian County Health Department is reporting that as of 10:30 a.m. March 23, that 39 Christian County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Eight tests have showed negative results, three are symptomatic and are waiting for testing, 29 people have results pending, and 62 people have been order in quarantine.
“As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across the nation. We are relieved to report that Christian County has had only two positive cases thus far,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said. “We understand that as time passes, it will become more challenging to do recommended social distancing. Our numbers indicate that Christian County residents are doing a good job in following guidance, and it is very much appreciated. Please continue to stay diligent.”
If you are sick, call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435-8411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.